Rep. Madeleine Dean on the 'very troubling' situation at the border

More
The Democratic congresswoman discusses her experience visiting a child immigration detention facility in El Paso, Texas.
4:45 | 07/01/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rep. Madeleine Dean on the 'very troubling' situation at the border

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:45","description":"The Democratic congresswoman discusses her experience visiting a child immigration detention facility in El Paso, Texas.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"64072287","title":"Rep. Madeleine Dean on the 'very troubling' situation at the border","url":"/Politics/video/rep-madeleine-dean-troubling-situation-border-64072287"}