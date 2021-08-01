Rep. Maxine Waters calls to ‘hold this president accountable’

More
Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., on what needs to happen next in response to the president’s actions, and her hour-long conversation with Capitol Hill Police ahead of the riots.
7:09 | 01/08/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rep. Maxine Waters calls to ‘hold this president accountable’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:09","description":"Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., on what needs to happen next in response to the president’s actions, and her hour-long conversation with Capitol Hill Police ahead of the riots.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"75120744","title":"Rep. Maxine Waters calls to ‘hold this president accountable’","url":"/Politics/video/rep-maxine-waters-calls-hold-president-accountable-75120744"}