Transcript for Rep. Maxine Waters slams Zuckerberg over political ads

It is no secret that they spoke Russian. Undermine and divide our country too divisive on line and it's the Senate's investigation discovered that African Americans were targeted. The most by Russia's specifically in places. Where black lives matter groups where the most hectic. Despite all of you are technological expertise. Russia and Iran are at it again but that upcoming election. Then last week you announced a new at policy that gives politicians. A license to lie. So you can earn more money off this division I suppose. FaceBook. Changes to rules where they can benefit it's out. Last year FaceBook banned all crypto currency ads on its platform because and I quote. They are frequently associated would misleading or deceptive promotional practices quote unquote. Sings there. Then earlier this year FaceBook rolled back to crypto currency ad ban about a block Shane companies and announced its own crypto currency. So tell us what changed how did crypto currency go from being misleading and deceptive last year. And then becomes a means of financial inclusion this year. It seems to me that is shipped at your stance. Because. You realize that can you can you measures and you're uses data. To dominate the crypto currency market. You change your policy when it been a pitch you. You reinstated crypto currency and because you have plans to start your own crypto currency so this brings me back to you new policy. And political speech. My question to you is how does this new policy than it did you. Because it's aimed at a policy that allows politicians lie and mislead and deceive. But also about basement to sell more ads to those politicians. Thus making your company more money.

