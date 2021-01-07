Transcript for Rep. McCarthy ‘shocked’ Pelosi named Rep. Liz Cheney to Jan. 6 select committee

A special grand jury is bringing in indictment against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer so CFO Alan Weiss oberg surrendering this morning to authorities in New York. Charges expected to be unsealed this afternoon. Chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl house the latest. After a two year investigation into Donald Trump's business dealings. The first criminal charges against his company had been filed. And are now just hours away from being revealed in court sources briefed on the investigation told ABC news. The charges against the Trump Organization and its longtime chief financial officer Alan Weiss on Borg. Include tax fraud when sober Erez worked for the company since the 1970s. And one of his old books trump said of moiso berg quote he did what ever was necessary to protect the bottom line replacing George this week. Is my chief financial officer how otherwise sober. You think George just stop waiting to see Alan sources briefed on the investigation sue the company and Weiss a birth. Are accused of avoiding taxes on fringe benefits including call hours school tuition and rent free apartments the charges come after the Manhattan district attorney. Obtain Trump's tax returns and other financial records and a battle that went all the way to the Supreme Court. Trump has long insisted he wants a clean company and the investigation. Is politically motivated. The continuation. Of the greatest and most disgusting which until all time. What's the word is the most important person in the Trump Organization who is not a member of the trump family. The big question now is whether prosecutors can get him to testify against Donald Trump. Deidre. Chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl thank you and a statement released ABC news on behalf of the CFO Alan why so -- after he surrendered to authorities this morning in New York is saying why some are intends to plead not guilty. And he plans to fight these charges in court we will have full coverage on the charges as they are expected to be unsealed later this afternoon. Right here on ABC news a liar if any time House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in members of the select committee to investigate the January 6 assault on the capital the committee will have a total of thirteen members eight sit named bipolar seats five assigned by Republican minority leader Kevin McCarthy. Pelosi name Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney to the committee shocking McCarthy. I was shocked that she would accept something from speaker Pelosi. It would seem to me is and so I didn't hear from or maybe she's closer. To her than. Earning new deeds now about what the White House knew about the chaotic crowds on January 6 we are bringing in right now former Republican congressman Denver ring Goldman and pro public that reporter Joshua cap blend. Denver I'd like to start with you you say that Liz Cheney is a great check of four this skin media. Why is that and then secondarily a what do you make Kevin McCarthy is reaction. Well number one with live as a means she's Smart she's Cherilus on this inch has a lot of data to other people don't tell me when I talked to her right after. January 6 happened it was a couple days after it is and I talking on the chief strategist for the network engage in research institute and we authority identified as individuals admission and that's there's a minimum of seven point -- work so bush there's a baseline of facts here. That are that's pretty strong when you do this and loses it is really not afraid of anybody she has more guts than most people the Republican conference anyhow option as far as Kevin's reaction it's. It's a little bit interest saying any saying maybe you know she's more with seminars when she really loses just for the American people this is about the American people and finding out the facts of what happened. And justice specific law enforcement issues machine right now what is a past history what's hot wash the analysis how this happened as far as distant from a she right who started this was his patrol base right cash how -- charismatic leaders church no other political people how they push just aired on 20 January 6 happening and happening again all that is a ballot intelligence and analytical methodology that we need to go through bush so again. Liz being honest as a great pick. Reaction to me is disingenuous. I think we still need to do this for the American people are nonpartisan way. Sued Denver when a pick up on some of your points there with Josh because Josh you recently published a piece at pro public showing that senior trump aides knew more. About January 6 than previously thought what did you fines. I'm just so we found today where synutra based terrorists to actually normal. And claiming handout preparing for the rally. Has been reported so far Schmidt kind of falls and true buckets. One is inning natural stage they resist. Great fear inside a campaign officials at the White House that radical as indie stuff steal movement which are off stage. And White House officials who some drastic. Two. Try to maintain maintain control of the stage and those conversations between armed reached Hewson the highest almost courthouse including chief of staff are matter. You know crediting an embarrassing scene that make the president look bad. More consequential week there were discussions were on the march that these same radicals they're fighting off the stage from planning. And and our reporting suggests that. Senior. Trump age world war ended this Cabrera chaotic and the law enforcement may be overwhelmed. And there's still significant questions about whether there's reports of seriously want actual particular which you know we're did you under art on both. Perhaps this like many will try to address. So in Denver to what extent based on why Josh just said it do you think republic cans are concern in some way about their own complicity. Well I mean that's that's the issue right is where does it data lead and if we're just looking and data and actual fact based analysis to me this is something that. The Republican Party would wanna know because what if it was a lower underlying sort of infrastructure that was pushing nest. Didn't you don't way to the president now the thing is that the president's complicit you know we know that based on this tweets and actually reacting neutral based you know issues that right there Q and on base conspiracy basic things like that but that specific day when we -- know what the planning look like how did they know was being planned but in the end what did the intelligence look like ash and the communications look like while their logistics issues and operations issues I don't know that as a Republican because I don't want that happening you know to the capital. Are putting people in harm's way that's something Allen known as an American show this election I think that's what's so important about this is that we have the individuals and have the expertise to do it obviously we're listening to you know the research has been done just like now fantastic researcher what's happening with the with the trauma team -- know when this is happening why would we want to know all this to prevent this in the future again as a hedge fracture her for some of the people I think an intelligence you've done analysis -- this happen Ainge and adding and that's why would love to do this because I would look at this I would just follow the data all the facts. If you do that you get a real idea of the battle station the battlefield at this happened on an ID we need to see I think it's I think it's actually a public service and part of our duty to find out how and why this happened and how to prevent a future. Yes you have volunteered for those who don't know to serve on this committee and I think you just answer why it's so important see you. And that any notion of whether or not you will serve. Well you know it's it's going to be elected members it would probably have to excuse me bring neon and a consultant basis or something like that but again it. It's gonna make people angry no matter what you do but I don't think people being angry and doing the right thing is something that should be pushing mutually decision I think it is about service and again I just find it interesting that we couldn't get a bipartisan commission throat but only 35 votes on the GOP side and I you know I'm rush and not a lot of people voters conservatives idea and write and I also find interesting out and only two voted this time initiatives partisan it's just it's just disingenuous it's politics and we should be playing politics or something that's more. Just looking at brass tacks army saying not playing politics with some saying that this important by Joshua white is a left for the committee to uncover. That hasn't already been investigated. Quite a bit actually. I mean as far as the White House cars. Even simple question like standard trust each we all watched it knows that he instructor his orders to join this march. Led by a causes aids and trying to away from him. How exactly that happened really hasn't come out yet. What he was informed. Who are but how we got this idea. Whom can do outside of the White House I think it's important to. Understand the movement that culminated in. The attack on the capital. Is a lot more complicated than you realize at first blush and it seems based on our recording represented. Potentially. Darker and more lasting turn inside. Grassroots conservative politics. Emergence of some. New figures tactics and gender is still got a lot of Arlen she's very quickly and it. How exactly are happening where it's going news. Could have implications and consequences far beyond just January said. Ash thank you so much Josh or Caplan at Denver recommend thank you both for your time we really appreciate it.

