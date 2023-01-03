Rep. McCarthy struggles to secure votes for speaker of the House

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy speaks out ahead of the vote for a new speaker of the House and what it means if McCarthy doesn’t get enough votes.

January 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live