Rep. Nanette Barragán reacts to Harris’s DNC speech

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-CA) about the Harris campaign and its efforts to reach more Black and Hispanic voters.

August 23, 2024

