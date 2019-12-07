Transcript for Rep. Ocasio-Cortez gives emotional testimony on treatment at migrant camps

Do you swear or affirm that the testimony you are about to give. Is a truth the whole truth and nothing but the truth so you got. He may be seated. That back to you. Record reflect. Bad and when I was. Acts to testify today. Frankly didn't know where it began after our visit to the border Andie. Much has been made about the fact that we have sad that this is a manufactured crisis. And many when he is it is manufactured in that it is wholly unnecessary. Is unnecessary. To separate children from their families. It is unnecessary. Have a policy to teens listen women and families and that harmed no person and are legally Seeking Asylum in the United States of America. It is unnecessary. Have a policy that calls children and company when they arrived with older Brothers sisters and grandparents. And treat then no differently than human traffickers. And speaking of traffic just completely unnecessary. For this administration. To choose to implement policies like meter rain. And so called for an mean in Mexico policy east. That dumped innocent people. Dangerous territories that puts them right in the cross hairs other human traffickers. Right for picking. This is a manufactured crisis because cruelty. Because the cools and absurd. This is a manufactured crisis because there is no need for us to dean yes. When I and will meet took our toward the border one of the first things that we were told us that we were not allowed to speak to them might grants. That we were not allowed to have contact with them. At least settings and this was given for reasons of pull their safety. Or reasons for or for the expediency of that war. They went him one of the officers attempted to sneak a photograph. Photograph of myself and other Arab and other congressional members at bat last hunter one of the south. We're allowed to speak to the women and these are the women that we spoke TO. It's bare hand right. And while we are being asked to speak only to officers. We are not getting it counts of my friends of deer treatments. What they are experiencing. And so when these women tell me that they were put into a sound. And back. Bears think was not working and we have to the think our selves and the sink was not working and they were told to drink out of a toilet bowl I believe. I believe these women. I believed. The tinker source that I thought in their mouth because they were only allowed to be back on nutritious food. I believe them when they fed were sleeping on concrete pours for two months. Leave the and what was worse about this mr. chairman. With the fact that there were American flags hanging all over Heath facilities. At children being separated from their parents. In front of an American flag. That we. Weren't being called easy names under American. Whether. Asians whether it was easy. Eat miles is not these sources we need policy change. So we need to change our meat during policies we need to change a detention policies we need to change our policies on who call unaccompanied. And that is one of the key areas in addition to changing our policy. I'm for it on foreign affairs and that's meant I'm being an equal partner in Latin America and the Western Hemisphere you very much thank you very much.

