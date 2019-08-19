Transcript for Rep. Rashida Tlaib fights back tears as she recalls grandmother's plight in Palestine

As a young girl visiting Palestine to see my grandparents an extended ambling. I watched as my mother had to go through dehumanizing. Checkpoints. Even all she with the United States citizen and proud American. I was I want my sit seat. Wednesday in a terrible car accident. My cousins and I cried so she can have access to the past hospitals which were in Jerusalem. I remember shaking with fear and checkpoints. Appeared in the small village of bet how to book out. Pink sing god is everywhere. I remembered visiting East Jerusalem with my then husband. And him escorted escorted off the bus although he was the United States does said. Just so security forces could harassed him. All Hindu. As my sixty's granddaughter as the as a granddaughter for a woman who lives and occupied territories that elevate her voice by exposing the truth the only way no how. At my Detroit public schools teachers taught me by demonizing the pain of a Russian. Our delegation trip included meetings of the Israeli backed friends. Who were forced to participate in military occupation. They also. Desperately want peace and self determination for their Palestinian neighbors. They could have shed light into injustice is a braids shootings demolitions in tot child attention. The delegation would have seen firsthand why walls are destructive. Not productive they could've asked the people and Bethlehem. How Walt cup people off away from economic opportunities. For my way to live and do psychological damage that lasts for ever. All I can do as her granddaughter is help humanize her in the Palestinian people's plight. I know that when we can finally see them as deserving of human dignity everyone who lives there will be able to live in peace. It is unfortunate that prime minister Netanyahu is apparently taken a page out of Trump's book and even does her direction from trump to deny this opportunity.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.