Transcript for Rep. Ruben Gallego discusses impact of Latino vote in Arizona

The state of Arizona now state that is critical in the path to victory for either candidate and also one that is used to taking its time to count ballots not having eyes of the world and country. On it during elections joining us now is Arizona congressman Rubin guy gave up. Thanks so much for joining us congressman like to ask you to pull out your crystal ball for us Wendy anticipate that we'll see their results from your state who would go for and why. I think they were going to about a 100000 dollars being dropped from Maricopa County. To bring the total down to 200000. Did what we see in dad's total. We we may be predict with some affirmation that Biden has won it now. I wore a lot of those a lot of people out there they don't look at the total is going to might they might see a dreary. Picture for. This is a group of voters that on we know we're very conservative. We featured in their god the last minute I. This. President has only been hitting 57%. She needs to be Samara. 50% about how are attacked jobs and that does not include what we know it about a 120. Democratic leaning ballots at that drop off. How polling place so we still feel comparable. Obviously we have a bigger cushion but this is this is OK amber gonna continue monitoring it but I I think we still have this or Vice President Biden. And your district district seven includes part of America what county this is accounting that is more than 30% Latino according to the census it was also wants the counting of controversial sheriff Arpaio was pardoned by president trump go from the Arab papers please and being trump counting in 2016. To possibly helping vice president went. Throughout Fred Vice President Biden went. Well cheer for Joseph Arpaio and jammed through that speaks 170 treated all the leaders at least you right now. I was actually not known to us in 2010. I was out there protesting against your your bio and SP 1070. Many people in media organizations that you are treated we're treated that an hour right now trying to get to Portugal get though. Won't respond stole. We organize speaks out of it's we saw that dilute your commute and Don specifically either party. And it seems that you know it's I come to fruition so my district still hasn't been about 30000 outstanding balance. They're gonna go into this meant knicks were on mayor Connie so that's right it's a little more confident that I. I'm you know that their breasts that ballots maybe starting tomorrow kinda tonight or tomorrow heading our way in acting to that point. It's going to be difficult for. Look for bird Donaldson to catch up. According would you say that the black vote in the Latino motive being for Vice President Biden from the blacks in Philadelphia in Georgia to the Latinos in Arizona Nevada would you say that Joseph Biden and Democrats would L in large part of their victory. If they are to become victorious to these two groups. Well absolutely dead the past great you know White House was through. And brown groups. You don't win Colorado New Mexico. What we think will be Arizona Nevada without lets you know those you don't win. Nevada. You know the Georgia which people will follow our way Pennsylvania and Michigan Wisconsin. Without American boat so we're very key to the coalition that put this. Vice president in the White House. Kudos to them putting together the right campaign to get out to be a typical communities to come out and vote especially in the middle of the pandemic. And I an acting capacity some critic given the organizers as well as the units themselves actually motivated us to mount but. And speaking of the Democratic Party your part of the mower progressive wing of the party Vice President Biden. Really made his campaign about independence president trump doubled down on his face and actually expanded. Do you think at your party needs to start taking a similar approach to remain relevant. But I think there if you look at what's going to be coming up pretty soon. You're going to see the president actually expand the other twirled foot prints. Across the country for the first time in spite of Oregon have Georgia and Arizona in the democratic. How well we're rooting that. Though the blue law that used to exist in this named vice president bank coroner's but it together so clearly we are expanding its end and we are. About the right issues not did everything go well. Now and what the big why congressional that in bet that didn't happen but. This is going to be very impressive win is that most goats any president has ever gotten in the history of our tour college. He knew more so than Rocco about this that we don't have a victory here I think is is is not. An Election Day was not a complete success for Democrats overall eating away in the sent a you lost seats in the house and if you do get to the White House it'll be by a razor thin margin regardless of who wins. Forty see the future of your party. Look first of all regions and Martin's I think you know our eyes the voter and how a map it there ago. We're going to happen I encores at 300 Alec tore boats the president last time barely won with this 70000 for Everett three states and he used as a managed to push is very concerted and harmful. Policies. I think we're going to be able to push our very strong and pro America pro working class policies. You know despite what I think people are trying to spend. Electors are ways typical we were always going to be able to winning keep expanding our are basically comes to congress. It is disappointing we still have to toss ups and Ron Oster and have been George just released opportunity there. Let's not denigrate it worked at a lot of people didn't backed group put a campaign together. You know at such short time in the middle code red jobless sitting president nice to get billions billion dollars. I think in any and we regroup it's a catch up with them. Actively turn you red states. Georgia in Arizona blew. You know and it it's not bare breasted to take where there worked a lot people did -- that happen. Congressman -- go thank you so much for spending this time with us especially during this busy time. You.

