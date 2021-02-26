-
Now Playing: US points finger at Saudi prince in Jamal Khashoggi’s murder
-
Now Playing: Here’s every public figure who has gotten a COVID-19 vaccine so far
-
Now Playing: Biden delivers remarks at Houston vaccine site
-
Now Playing: What the future of ‘Chocolate City’ will look like after demographic changes
-
Now Playing: FDA nears approval of Johnson & Johnson vaccine
-
Now Playing: US officials believe Saudi crown prince was involved in Khashoggi’s death
-
Now Playing: J.J. Vallow’s grandparents on how his mom’s parenting changed
-
Now Playing: Lori Vallow said “being a good mom is very important” during 2004 pageant
-
Now Playing: Rep. Linda T. Sánchez talks sweeping immigration reform bill
-
Now Playing: What we know about COVID-19 and diabetes
-
Now Playing: Olivia Munn speaks about assault on friend's mom, rise in Asian American hate crimes
-
Now Playing: Dr. Atul Gawande predicts FDA will approve Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine
-
Now Playing: House passes equality legislation
-
Now Playing: Time-lapse reveals hidden trove of toys buried beneath the snow
-
Now Playing: Adorable puppy takes horse for a walk
-
Now Playing: Cat completely misses water while trying to drink from sink
-
Now Playing: Celebrate Black History Month
-
Now Playing: Ice jam flows downstream in Missouri