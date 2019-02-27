Transcript for Rep. Tlaib tells Rep. Meadows she felt his actions were 'racist'

Do you think the president of the United States is making decisions in the best interests of the American people. No way don't especially those you said that you he used horrible words about like African Americans Muslim Americans and immigrants. Yes. Just to make a note mister chairman just because someone has a person of color a black person working for them does not mean they aren't racist. And it is and sensitive. That someone even say. It's for the fact that someone would actually use a prop a black woman. In this chamber in this committee. Is alone racist in itself. Donald Trump is setting mr. chairman I am IR will be taken down president I reclaim my time into retirement heading up president mr. chairman I his office can be addition GM and the rules are clear. Cover up and hold on to business assets to break campaign finance laws and constitutional clauses. What we have here mr. chairman it's criminal conduct and the pursuit of the highest public office. By mr. Cohen in individual wine I hope that the gravity of this situation hits everyone in this body or report in in congress and across this country. Thank you mr. chairman I yield the rest of. Mike hi it's mr. chairman I asked there her words when she's referring to an individual member of this body be taken down his stricken from the record. I am sure she didn't intend to do this but if anyone knows my record as it relates. It should be you mr. chairman. Chairman of our public like that hold on a what the words written no no no what we want to know exactly what she said any of Ali. Excuse me. Would you like to rephrase that statement miceli. Thank you mr. chairman I can actually read it. From here. Just to make a note mister chairman that just because someone has a person of color a black person working for them does not mean they are racist. And it is insensitive that someone would even as they raise this to say. Say it is racism itself and to use a black woman as a prop to move to prove otherwise and I can submit this for the record. If a colleague is thinking that that's what I'm say I'm just saying. That's what I believed to have happened it if as a person of color in this committee that's how I felt that that moment and I wanted to express that. But I am not calling the gentleman. Mr. metals are racist for doing so I'm saying bad in itself it is a racist act. Well I hope not mister chairman because I need to be clear on this speaker. Mr. chairman Mr. Mister mister meadows wedeman I've defended you do it in America's false at this and growth. I'm Virginia. Yes sir you are if you how clear this up. Numbers so Lee. Is it I want to me so I understand. And did not you're not intending to call mr. Mendoza races is that right. No mr. chairman I. Call mr. metals are racist I am trying women Arnold a person of color mr. chairman just express myself and how I felt at that moment. And so just for the record that's what was my intention or. This. Event. Mr. chairman. There's nothing more personal to me. In my relationship. My niece is in their fields. Are people of color. Not many people know that you know that Mr. Mister chairman. And to indicate that I asked someone who has a personal friend of the the trump family who is worked for him who knows this particular individual that she's coming in to be a prop. It's racist to suggest that I ask her to come in here for that reason. Mr. President. The president's. Own purse. She's a family members she she loves these this family she came in because she felt like the president United States was getting falsely accuse. And in mr. chairman you or. UN I have a personal relationship that's not based on color. And in to even go down this direction it is wrong mister chairman. First of all I want to thank you don't. Were. What you if stated. If there's anyone who. Is sensitive with regard to race. It's me. Son of former sharecroppers there were basically. Slaves. So our idea it. Arm I listen very carefully to miss Sally. And I think and I I don't wanna I'm not gonna put words in her mouth. But I think she said that she was not calling you a races. And I void. That we could clarify that because you missed mr. meadows you know. I've said it and got in trouble for it. They you're one my best friends. Another south a lot of people and and likewise definitely with you are. And I would do and I could see and the old. Your pain. I feel it. And so and I don't think missile lead intended to court view that. That that kind of pain and that kind of frustration did you have a statement miceli normally yield to you will bring this up chairman. And and to my colleague mr. Reynolds and that was not my intention and I eighty. Due apologies if that's what it sounded like but I said someone in general. On an as everybody knows in this chamber are pretty direct so I if I wouldn't want it to say that I would have but that's not what I sad. And thank you mr. chairman for allowing me to clarify but again I said someone and I and those not referring to you at all as a racist. But I I think the jail woman for her comments I think the chairman for. Working to clarify this and and and I appreciated that the chairman's intervene.

