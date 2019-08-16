Transcript for Rep. Tlaib will not travel to Israel after all

In astounding battle between an American ally in two members of congress after Israel announced it was banning representatives Neil hunt Omar and Rasheed had to leave over their support of boycotts of the country Israeli officials now saying they'll allow represented to leave to visit. But she's not allowed to speak publicly about the issues that got her banned in the first place to lead as a Palestinian ancestry in was planning the trip in part to visit her ninety year old grandmother. This morning tweeting I have decided that visiting my grandmother under these oppressive conditions stands against everything I believe in the congresswoman addressing the controversy in her Michigan district Thursday it's unfortunate. You know we see Israel as it's seen as a democratic country it's very obvious they're trying to. What I'm able to do you hear. Congresswoman Omar who we still banned outright also pushing back saying trumps Muslim band is what Israel is implementing this time against two duly elected members of congress the president hasn't taken credit for the bands they did come shortly after he weeded allowing them entry would show great weakness. They've said some of the worst things. I've ever heard said about it feel so how can you say oh well up. Today Israel's Interior Minister with a scathing response to lead backing out of her visit saying her hatred of Israel. Overcomes her love for her grandmother. Cover all ABC news Washington.

