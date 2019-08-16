-
Now Playing: Trump at rally: ‘You have no choice but to vote for me’
-
Now Playing: Congresswomen banned from Israel
-
Now Playing: Rep. Tlaib will not travel to Israel after all
-
Now Playing: Trump defends economy at NH rally: 'You have no choice but to vote for me'
-
Now Playing: House Dems subpoena Lewandowski, Dearborn
-
Now Playing: Bernie Sanders talks with Cardi B in new video
-
Now Playing: SigDigs: Aug. 16, 2019
-
Now Playing: John Hickenlooper drops out of 2020 presidential race
-
Now Playing: Israel denies entry to Reps. Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib after pressure from Trump
-
Now Playing: Israel denies entry to Muslim congresswomen, NYPD cop suicide, comfort dogs
-
Now Playing: Israel denies entry to Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar
-
Now Playing: Comfort dogs bring healing
-
Now Playing: 9th NYPD cop commits suicide this year
-
Now Playing: GOP Rep. Steve King faces backlash over rape and incest comments
-
Now Playing: Beto relaunches campaign, Hickenlooper mulls ending presidential bid
-
Now Playing: Israel bans Dem Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar
-
Now Playing: Beto O'Rourke relaunches campaign in wake of El Paso shooting
-
Now Playing: Driver plows truck into immigration protesters
-
Now Playing: New calls for Newark mayor to resign amid water crisis