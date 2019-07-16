Transcript for Rep. Tulsi Gabbard: Trump's comments 'beneath the office of the presidency'

Now a democratic member of the house the only. Congresswoman of color running for president in 20/20 tell C Gabbert of Hawaii joins us now from Capitol Hill congresswoman thank you so much. For joining us want to get your reaction to this resolution and M what you hope this vote tonight. We'll accomplish. Well first of I just want to be really clear about the devastating consequences of president trumps racist comments. First of all stoking these these racist feelings and and stoking religious bigotry in this country. Tearing apart an already divided country for his own. Political gain is beneath the office of the presidency and undermines the very values and principles. Of our democracy. Seconds his using the platform of the presidency. Essentially to help people who are critical of him are complaining about things are this or that. That they should quote unquote go home. Threatens our first amendment rights are freedom of speech. You know we think about who we are as Americans what is it that makes us. Americans what is it that makes our country it is those values and principles enshrined in our constitution. And our declaration of independence. That says all men are created equal. You know endowed with these inalienable rights by our creator every single. One of Los and so that's the statement that I think that this resolution. Is seeking to make two to remind. The country to remind this president about who we are as Americans and that we will not stand for racism or. Bigotry we're seeing means anyone who seeks to squash free speech. And Republicans. Have been quite critical of the resolution perhaps unsurprisingly a number of them saying that this is selective outrage by Democrats. One from campaign advisor told me earlier that there wasn't a vote of condemnation against you on Omar when she. A city anti so many things that were backed up a David duke went what do you seat of that dead that congress is eating into the practice now of. Of condemning some people by boat and not others when it comes to. They're only here in their language. Court we're talking about the president. Of the United States of America. The person in this country who is in charge of this incredible responsibility. To be the president and commander in chief to serve and keep safe. Americans all across this country regardless of race ethnicity religion political party ideology agreed disagree. The present a United States needs to view leader who is uniting our country was bringing people. Together was able to disagree without being disagreeable keeping at the forefront that vision that our founders have for this country a government truly of by and for the people now president trump has done the exact opposite that the values in the statements that he is pushing forward. The sentiments that he is stoking our anti American Eagle against these very you true American values. It's do you think that those sentiments in those values that the president is pushing. A change your calculus on impeachment. This forward democratic women last night at a press conference said that all of this. Emboldens their argument that an impeachment proceeding needs to be open do you agree with them on that. I don't I think that would only further divide it terribly divided country. It further emboldened to me and I conviction about why I'm running for president because I believe that. We need to defeat Donald Trump and funny money. And the voters of this country. Need to make that decisive statement. That we will stand for all Americans we will stand for our freedoms you stand for freedom of speech freedom of religion freedom to assemble freedom of the press. And we will defeat Donald Trump. In November points money. Chelsea Gabbard Democrat of Hawaii the only commerce and men of color running for office on this vote tonight thank you so much for joining us from capital hook from some.

