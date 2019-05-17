Transcript for New report details money made at Trump clubs

President trumps the latest financial disclosure shows his 2018 income has. What at least 434 million dollars slightly down from the year before as Democrats fight for the release of the president's tax returns. The financial report filed with the government ethics office shows the trump international hotel in Washington. Brought in more than forty million dollars as revenues for moral Largo dipped about 10% to 22 million. And trump national Doral resort was one of the biggest sources of income for the president making him more than 75 million dollars.

