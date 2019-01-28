Now Playing: Howard Schultz seriously considering running for president

Now Playing: Former White House aide Cliff Sims on his time with the Trump administration

Now Playing: Report predicts shutdown cost economy $11 billion

Now Playing: Democrats uneasy about Howard Schultz's potential independent presidential bid

Now Playing: 2020 presidential field becomes crowded as more candidates enter race

Now Playing: Would you vote for Starbucks' Howard Schultz?

Now Playing: Former White House insider releases explosive book

Now Playing: Chris Christie weighs in on his new book, shutdown, Roger Stone

Now Playing: Roger Stone says he won't rule out cooperation

Now Playing: Ex-Starbucks CEO considering 2020 run

Now Playing: Federal workers return amid threat of another shutdown

Now Playing: Sen. Kamala Harris kicks off 2020 campaign criticizing Trump and calling for unity

Now Playing: It's the beginning of a full work week since the government reopened

Now Playing: Trump's long-time adviser says he never spoke to the president about Russia

Now Playing: Meghan McCain: 'I completely underestimated how powerful and how strong' Pelosi is

Now Playing: Not 'politically viable' for Trump to pardon Stone if convicted: Chris Christie

Now Playing: Rep. Schiff on Roger Stone: 'If there were innocent explanations... why all the lies?'

Now Playing: 'I expect to be acquitted and vindicated': Roger Stone on Mueller indictment

Now Playing: Jerome Corsi discusses Roger Stone indictment as new poll is released