Republican candidates spar on stage during 4th debate

ABC News’ Averi Harper talks about the dominant issues during the fourth GOP presidential debate stage and what it means for candidates ahead of the Iowa caucuses.

December 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live