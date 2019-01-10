Republican congressman accused of insider trading is resigning

More
Republican Rep. Chris Collins of New York, accused of insider trading, has resigned, a spokesman for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed Monday.
0:25 | 10/01/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Republican congressman accused of insider trading is resigning
Republican congressman Chris Collins of New York is resigning and ahead of an expected guilty plea in insider trading case. Collins was one of president trumps earliest supporters in congress he won reelection Gloucester even after he was accused of sharing inside information from a Biotech company. Collins served on the company's board of directors. In a signed dumped their stocks before they taint. Aborting hundreds of thousands of dollars and losses.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:25","description":"Republican Rep. Chris Collins of New York, accused of insider trading, has resigned, a spokesman for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed Monday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"65973657","title":"Republican congressman accused of insider trading is resigning","url":"/Politics/video/republican-congressman-accused-insider-trading-resigning-65973657"}