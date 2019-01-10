Transcript for Republican congressman accused of insider trading is resigning

Republican congressman Chris Collins of New York is resigning and ahead of an expected guilty plea in insider trading case. Collins was one of president trumps earliest supporters in congress he won reelection Gloucester even after he was accused of sharing inside information from a Biotech company. Collins served on the company's board of directors. In a signed dumped their stocks before they taint. Aborting hundreds of thousands of dollars and losses.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.