Transcript for Republican Congressman indicted

Hi I'm Ben Siegel here on Capitol Hill in Washington where we have news of another Republican congressman. Under indictment congressman Duncan Hunter he's a Republican from the San Diego area. Yesterday he along with his wife were indicted with the misuse alleged misuse. More than a quarter million dollars of campaign funds for personal reasons. Which they were using allegedly to enrich their lifestyle. Everything from family trips to Hawaii in Italy. Q school tuitions and dental expenses were being. Allegedly paid for by some of these campaign funds which they then allegedly. Were disguising the use of on campaign filings. Our affiliate caught up with Duncan Hunter today the congressman here's what he had to say. This is the new Department of Justice this is the do Democrats Baum of law enforcement. But that's what's happened renowned Japanese patrol but as happened with me and what we're gonna fight through it went. Hunters digging in he says he's going to run for reelection he's refusing to step aside for this committee assignments in Washington. Republicans will move next month to strip him of those assignments and he's the second congressman and as many weeks to be indicted congressman Chris Collins another early trump a supporter. Was indicted on insider trading charges earlier this month again I'm Ben Segal a Capitol Hill you're watching ABC news life.

