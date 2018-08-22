Republican congressman indicted, allegedly spent campaign money on lavish trips

Hunter and his wife were indicted for using campaign funds for personal expenses.
0:25 | 08/22/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Republican congressman indicted, allegedly spent campaign money on lavish trips
One of the first congressman to support president comes campaign has now been indicted. For alleged corruption California Republican Duncan Hunter and his wife are accused of misusing more than 250000. Dollars in campaign funds. To pay for lavish vacations and other expenses. The congressman's local newspaper the San Diego union Tribune now calling for him to resign but so far hunter is still running for reelection.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

