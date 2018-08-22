Transcript for Republican congressman indicted, allegedly spent campaign money on lavish trips

One of the first congressman to support president comes campaign has now been indicted. For alleged corruption California Republican Duncan Hunter and his wife are accused of misusing more than 250000. Dollars in campaign funds. To pay for lavish vacations and other expenses. The congressman's local newspaper the San Diego union Tribune now calling for him to resign but so far hunter is still running for reelection.

