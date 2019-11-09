Republican Dan Bishop edges out win in NC

More
Republican Dan Bishop edged out Democrat Dan McCready in the closely watched, do-over special election in North Carolina's 9th Congressional District, according to an Associated Press projection.
0:27 | 09/11/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Republican Dan Bishop edges out win in NC
Now to the other breaking story overnight Republicans have held on to a congressional seat in North Carolina. A political analysts say damned bishops and narrow victory in Tuesday's special election. Good spell trouble for president trump in 20/20. Bishop a staunch conservative defeated moderate Democrat Dan McCready by only two points in the district that president trump won by eleven points in 2016. The president campaigned for bishop an overnight he took credit for the win.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:27","description":"Republican Dan Bishop edged out Democrat Dan McCready in the closely watched, do-over special election in North Carolina's 9th Congressional District, according to an Associated Press projection.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"65531042","title":"Republican Dan Bishop edges out win in NC","url":"/Politics/video/republican-dan-bishop-edges-win-nc-65531042"}