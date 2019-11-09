Transcript for Republican Dan Bishop edges out win in NC

Now to the other breaking story overnight Republicans have held on to a congressional seat in North Carolina. A political analysts say damned bishops and narrow victory in Tuesday's special election. Good spell trouble for president trump in 20/20. Bishop a staunch conservative defeated moderate Democrat Dan McCready by only two points in the district that president trump won by eleven points in 2016. The president campaigned for bishop an overnight he took credit for the win.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.