Republican Kevin Cramer expected to defeat incumbent Heidi Heitkamp in North Dakota

More
ABC News' Devin Dwyer explains how Kavanaugh may have affected the outcome of the Senate race in North Dakota.
1:01 | 11/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Republican Kevin Cramer expected to defeat incumbent Heidi Heitkamp in North Dakota

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59016364,"title":"Republican Kevin Cramer expected to defeat incumbent Heidi Heitkamp in North Dakota","duration":"1:01","description":"ABC News' Devin Dwyer explains how Kavanaugh may have affected the outcome of the Senate race in North Dakota. ","url":"/Politics/video/republican-kevin-cramer-expected-defeat-incumbent-heidi-heitkamp-59016364","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.