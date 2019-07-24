Transcript for Republicans argue Mueller didn't give Trump presumption of innocence

Respectfully respectfully. Director it was not the special counsel's job to conclusively determined Donald Trump's innocent or to exonerate him. Because the bedrock principle of our justice system is a presumption of innocence. It exists for everyone everyone is entitled to it including. Sitting presidents. And because there is a presumption of innocence prosecutors. Never ever need to conclusively determine. You rode a 180 pages. A 180 pages about decisions that weren't reached about potential crimes that charge. More decided and respectfully. Respectfully by doing that it managed to violate every principal and the most sacred. Of traditions about prosecutors not. Offering extra prosecutorial. Analysis about potential crimes that are charged so. Americans need to know this as they listen to the Democrats and socialists on the other side the out as they do dramatic readings from. This report that volume two of this report was not authorized. Under the law. To be written it was written to a legal standard that does not exist at the Justice Department. It was written in violation of every DOJ principle about extra prosecutorial commentary I agree with. The chairman this morning when he said Donald Trump is not about the law he's not. I am sure shouldn't people local law which is where volume two of this report what's him.

