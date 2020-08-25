Transcript for Republicans bash Biden at Republican National Convention

And night one of the Republican Convention is in the books with a mix of live and virtual events. Headliners like president Kim's son Dunn junior made their case for trans re election and they paint a dark picture of what Joseph Biden's presidency would look like. Very verses in Washington DC with the highlights. Trying to deliver the optimistic tone president trump promised Republican senator Tim Scott gave the speech of the night. We have work to do but I believe in the goodness. Of America a poignant and personal message to our family. When from cotton. To congress. In one lifetime. And that's why I believe. The next American century. Can be better than the last former UN ambassador in South Carolina governor Nikki Haley attacking Democrats in much of the Democratic Party it's now fashionable to say that America is racist. That. Is a lie. America is not a racist country this morning on GMA Haley pressed on the president's controversial record on race. And he's not the most politically correct person everybody knows that but whenever I saw something I would talk to him about it and he would always listen. And he would always work towards improving president trump pledged to put on a positive event with a more traditional convention steel. But it was a promise Republicans failed to keep the president's son Donald Trump junior pitching the election as a choice between law and order. Or total chaos. It's almost like his selection is shaping up to be church work in schools vs rioting looting and vandalism. Or in the words of Biden and the Democrats. Peaceful protest it. ABC news deputy political director Mary Alice parks joins us now to break down some of the night's big moments. Very us yesterday's theme was land of promise that. As you heard Mary allude to the speech were full of dire warnings about a Biden presidency what did you make of that approach. Good morning your right there are few exceptions but big picture the majority of the speeches were incredibly dark. Then I was full of the topic of the year lot of speakers said that American voters should be scared of CDs. They should be scared of Joseph Biden they should be scared of protesters they should be scared Democrats in general. And then I really light on any vision for what a second term for this president would look like. And that's a problem for president Trout. He does look a lot Americans are hurting right now and he's the one in charge you know politically it is hard to see it at the White House. And try to blame others well on that note you know many ways last night that was kind of a referendum on the Democrats in that worked well for trumpets when he sixteen. But this time he's being Condit how unusual. Is that approach and Canada were given Biden's long political career. You haven't had seemed to try to blame all of the country's problems. Back on the former President Obama back on Joseph Biden. They seem to be running as did Joseph Biden was the one in the white out that that he was the incumbent. Trying to say that Joseph Biden just happened that enough for America or is made problems worse. But look if you're sitting here today and you don't think the country is going well Republicans just didn't offer a lot in terms up. Getting the corona virus under control or ideas for rebounding the economy and again I think that's a problem politically for this president. He's gonna have to show everyone that he has an idea for how to get things back on track. A former UN ambassador and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley and South Carolina senator Tim Scott both gave speeches that are getting a lot of buzz what was it. About their messages that struck a chord. Yet it really tried to stick your really different tone they came back to that original goal of painting a more optimistic future. You know I think could be did well because they said Americans should feel good about being Americans again they said the country shouldn't worry so much about the country's past. And short comings. You know big picture Haley and Scott are both seen as much more moderate members the Republican Party much more traditional Republicans. Compared to the president and and his children and some members at his base. And I think that was their target they seem to be trying to speak to those more moderate Republicans who might be leery of voting for the president again after the last few years. Andy try to stick to the economy where the president is most trusted. Other personal story is utility talks in really powerful terms about what it was like. Growing up as a racial minorities. And they said look they don't think the president is our race fist again trying to step aside from some of the president's more divisive tone and perhaps. Brings some some leery Republicans back into the fold. So what are some of the big events planned for tonight. We'll look maligning it's not the First Lady is back headliner for Tuesday's program. Not pressure for the First Lady you know four years ago her speech was widely criticized. Because there were allegations that parts were plagiarized reformer Michelle Obama's speech so a lot of pressure tonight. She's going to be speaking from the Rose Garden at bats it's hot spot for her tail. In over the weekend her team tried to celebrate that they renovated the Rose Garden but those celebrations were really met a lot of criticism because. There's still a pandemic going on that's taking American lives every day so the optics of spending time remodeling the garden books were blocked extra left that I deal. The spot at the Rose Garden is just really controversial. You know light chump is not alone a lot of other speakers are going to be presenting from the White House this week. But that's raising serious ethical concerns because obviously if that government building paid for by taxpayers and just not normally used for political speech at. Right ABC news deputy political director Mary Alice parks thank you Mary Alice. An ABC news has complete coverage of night 22020. Republican National Convention George David and Lindsay will bring you the latest. That is tonight at 7 PM eastern right here. On ABC news line.

