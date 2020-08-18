Former Republicans Christine Whitman and Meg Whitman advocate for Joe Biden at DNC

Former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman and former Hewlett-Packard CEO Meg Whitman explain why they will vote for Joe Biden in the 2020 election.
0:31 | 08/18/20

