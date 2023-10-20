Republicans make moves to regroup after Rep. Jim Jordan ends House speaker candidacy

Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., joins "The Big Story" to discuss the measures House Republicans are taking to establish unity and nominate a GOP representative who can be confirmed.

October 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live