Transcript for Results of 2020 Census

Now to the high stakes political power shift from there is also the 20/20 census the first batch of released data shows some states are said to gain congressional seat while others will lose some our chief White House correspondent C a baguette. As a details good morning to Syria. Hide and good morning to you so this is one of the most complicated head counts ever given the pandemic in the trump administration's push to not have undocumented immigrants counted. The reason these numbers we're talking about this morning are so important is. They potentially determine how more than a trillion dollars in federal money gets allocated and how congressional maps are drawn. And with the big impact that we're talking about it right now is it red states potentially. Are going to pick up several seats. Blue States are potentially going to lose some so let me show you this map and what we're talking about this ultimately could change the make up in congress as we head into these mid terms. Texas CC if there's gonna pick up two seats in the house Florida and North Carolina. Colorado Oregon and Montana and they get another seat on the flip side though for the first time in history California loses a seat. New York Illinois Pennsylvania Ohio Michigan West Virginia those import and Rust Belt states. They're all going to drop a seed is well now listen to this new York at just 89 more residents had responded to the senses they would not be losing. That seat there and Diane there are some concerns this morning that perhaps Latinos did not fully participate in his head count because it was conducted by the trump administration there were concerns about. What filling out those forms could mean for them Diane. Writes to say they get thanks for that. And you know we're watching in Washington today at 1:15 eastern president Biden is scheduled to give remarks on his administration's response to the column in nineteen pandemic. Biden's also expected to sign an executive order raising the minimum wage for federal workers to fifteen dollars an hour. At 2 PM Easter in the house Homeland Security Subcommittee will hold a hearing. I'm unaccompanied children crossing into the US at the southern border. And at 4 eastern vice president Pamela Harris will participate in a roundtable with Guatemalan community organizations. As part of the administration's effort to solve the immigration crisis.

