Transcript for Rick Gates testifies to committing crimes with Manafort

Good morning I'm Katherine potter is here in Alexandria Virginia outside the home and a fourth trial where the stakes couldn't be higher. The star witness in and a fourth longtime deputy Rick gates will take this the end again today coming face to face with his former boss now his first day on the stand. Was explosive gates told the court he Indiana fort spent. Year is committing crimes together including not reporting more than a dozen offshore accounts prosecutors alleged. In a fort failed to report tens of millions of dollars in hid it in those offshore accounts they say he falsified his tax returns to now. You can see behind me this is what we call media village all of these reporters and television networks gearing up for what will be another full day of gates' testimony. Now a member gates and enforcement. Years working side by signed together and yesterday in act courtroom. It was rather cold man of fort steering down his former deputy barely taking his eyes off of him not taking the notes he usually die as. Rick gates barely looking over. Apple com and a fort addressing the jury the majority of the time he has a few hours of questioning from the prosecution. Again today in the defense made of what's attorneys will surely cross examine him capped her father is reporting for ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.