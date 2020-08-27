Transcript for RNC 2020: Night 3 key moments

After all the sacrifice. In this year like Nolan. Paula march. We're finding our way forward again. But tonight. Our hearts are with all the families have lost loved ones. And have family members still struggling citizens so far go further allow me to say a word to the families and communities in the path of hurricane. Our prayers are with you tonight. And our administration is working closely with the authorities in the states that will be impact. President trump and I will always support. The right of Americans to peaceful approach. But rioting and looting is not peaceful protest. Bearing down statues is not free speech. And those who do so will be prosecuted. To the fullest extent of the law we will have the law and order on the streets this country for every. Of every race and. So organization recently endorsed Donald Trump for reelection as president of the United States. Our endorsement recognize. His strong support. For the men and women on the front lines particularly ignoring these challenging times. We value his support. Of aggressive federal prosecutions. Of those who attack our police officers. Signing of the law enforcement. Mental health and wellness. And his support. For permanently authorizing funds to support. Nine Elizabeth first responders. And their families. Joseph Biden will not do what it takes to maintain order to keep our children safe in our neighborhoods in in their schools to restore. Our American way of life. We cannot dare to dream our biggest dreams for ourselves or for our children. While consumed by worry about the safety of our families for president trump is that law and order president. From our reporters to our back yards. President trump we'll keep America safe. President trump we'll keep America prosperous. President trump has stood up for our heroes every day. He's still led to about our law enforcement. Our military. And the freedoms. We hold dear to. He's making good on his promise to put America first. And I hope you will stand with me. As we send him back. For four more years put the clear message to the Democrats. You will never. Cancel our heroes here's the truth about America. And we are a country of heroes. Believe that so should give. There are people with a common set of ideals concede delivered. To people that it's sacrifice time and again for our freedom and the freedom of others. I have been privileged to hear so many stories. Of selfless support. Volunteer spirit and great contributions. To the armed forces and our communities. You know military spouses may experience frequent moves and job changes. Periods of being a single parent father loved one is deployed. Paul while exhibiting cry made its strength and determination. And being a part of something bigger than themselves. To all of the military spouses. Thank you. Over the past three and a half years. I witnessed every major foreign policy. And national security decision by the present. I have been in the room where it happened. I saw only one agenda. And one guiding question. When tough calls had to be made. Is this decision. Right for America. He wisely wheels disorder when record. But believes in seeking peace. Instead of perpetual conflict. Just over a week ago. Our president brokered a peace agreement. Between the United Arab Emirates and Israel. The first in the Middle East. In over 25. Here in four years Donald Trump didn't start any new wars. He brought troops home he rebuilt the military. And signed peace deals that make Americans safer. The Washington elites want you to think this kind of foreign policy is in morals. And so they call it nationalist. That tells you all you need to know. This DC crowd thinks when they called Donald Trump but Nationalists and their insulting him. That the American presidents isn't supposed to base foreign policy on America's. National interests. 100 years ago courageous warriors helped women secure the right to vote. This has been a century worth celebrating. But also a reminder that our democracy is young and fragile. A woman in a leadership role can still see novel. Not so for pregnant child for decades he is elevated women to senior positions in business finding government. It's same way president trump has supported me he supports UI. See it every day. I've heard him say the hardest part of his job he's writing to loved ones of fallen soldiers. I've seen him offer heartfelt outreach to grieving parents who lost their soldier and two crime in the streets. And I've watched him fight for Americans who lost their jobs. History chooses its heroes. For the time in which they live a better founding. Madison was one of the chosen. When the nation's very existence was challenged it was Lincoln's term. Thanks to these men America is a land of hope. There examples have been repeated in countless ways by simple Americans following their conscience. But there is another American hero to be recognized. And that is the common Americans. This is who president trump is fighting former. He's fighting for you. I am honored to support president trump for reelection because I know that he is the only candidate. Who will stand up for hardworking families and protects the American dream. For future generations.

