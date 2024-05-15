RNC co-chair: ‘We are willing to meet Joe Biden wherever he wants’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with RNC Co-Chair Lara Trump about what to expect from former President Trump at the 2024 presidential debates.

May 15, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live