Hello and welcome to this late night reaction edition of the 530 politics podcast I'm Galen group we've just wrapped up the second night of the Republican National Convention. Where First Lady Maloney a trump capped off the evening wind is speech from the White House Rose Garden. We also heard from two trump children Eric and Tiffany. From the secretary of state might pop panel which was something of a break from democratic norms the party also showcase some of the diversity within its ranks would be hurt speeches from. That first Latina lieutenant governor of Florida and the first black attorney general of Kentucky. Pretty varied night particularly between the first hour and a half which wasn't in prime time and then the hour that was in prime time. So here at me to break it down for you wall is. Politics editor sir frost and sent his Sarah. And also in us is senior politics writer Perry bacon junior hit Eric package. And elections analysts Nathaniel rickets hand Daniel. The union. So as I said it was a very nice but I just wanna start off with some of your brought reactions to all of the different contact Perry can you kick us off what was your take away. From the evening and perhaps what was the message that the party trying to send its. So in terms of the message I felt like there was. It was this it was like some of the same themes as last night essentially trying this coach from. Trying to sort of softer side of trump maligning his speech try to get it. I thought that partisans. That the part in the needs is and the net religious ceremony was trying it that. A lot of attempts to suggest the party is good on racial issues I think that it's always Tim Scott in the daily news is like that last night into the tonight. He Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron the Florida lieutenant governor county the saint Anna what diverse faces the into the party. The other big thing it jumped at a B and think that'll be authority is. The partly you know presidents from. Using official acts. Is as part of the Republican National Committee as far as political event and good governance and for them incidently. Maligning it giving the speech at the White House line secretary Pompeii you know participating giving a speech. And in boat the president in the White House. Doing the naturalization ceremony with the home instituted secretary. And also the president giving up part of it that way yes I think 1 of the big evening news tonight is about you know it's not news that new disrupt. So the brakes will norms that we never really seen this kind of use. Of the official job. Two policy in this way and it was very striking. And than usual to see yet and I think it'll be the news and part of those speakers that where that news tonight. Is it fair to say that we saw violations of the hatch act and I know none of us are constitutional lawyers but we've been reading some different takes on what happened throughout the evening sir as far as we can tell. What happened. I mean so them because when I would say is Sudan it will who's the Homeland Security secretary. By being in the White House and naturalize and people those who need the most obvious one and RNC. I would assume some staffers of the white house with the president himself is not subject that's yet. In the same and other officials I think it'll be one should watch to know who in the White House position in the residence is hard to imagine. Strong hold them possibly by himself so I think that. Is a real question as well. Else we know we should note that they expect. Is enforced by the executive branch does not like he was going to be arrested for this very thing because ultimately bill bars the head of the Justice Department use. Supports Charles reelection I think tonight police helping initial. Say that but we never know what what was Wednesday and Thursday at this point. And I should just mention that the presence of the hatch act is that the eight stroke it's a federal law that prohibits government officials from campaigning on the job. Were in their official capacity. Trumpeted residential and Mike Pence as vice president. Are not clever try to hatch act but. Pretty much everyone else surrounding them days. Right it. Well before we quickly turned away from act and I think here well history. It just don't think that's not being that Democrats are after you know something that was brought this evening which is not a highlight. But it was the fact that you are talking about honor I didn't again encryption. And we're money. And house Democrats and even touched last week with net as the truck to. Attack the businesses. So I hate to burst the public don't think that acts act is going to dominate conversation. However it probably will in the context. The eight the naturalization here so I am undercutting myself. Why don't you think that Democrats won't latch onto. Two Democrats from. Everything with similar investigation. To impeachment earlier this year it's Ani when Kinsler. It just happened hat's success in the tackling some of the norm. To spying behavior Trappist. So I think. What you saw the DNC convention. In terms that the attack in the case they need for Democrats in the White House this fall it's centered on track has done wrong and more about here is how we gonna you know those that that. Great so. The justices on moving Ford trucks got he is. You know it threat to democracy not less focus specifically on. The specifics. Actually just don't think it lands. With people in terms Akron. And more records aren't Cory. Carr. Janine high Def playing here it's there that the U wouldn't be a very Smart. Tack client for Democrats to use and I don't expect that dailies that but I also don't think that we should. Kind of blow past it and destroy ourselves shoulders and saying trump now has violated a bunch of norms what's one more I do you think. This is significant and it should be treated is. Perhaps not the biggest scandal of his administration but certainly scandal. I think there are also added layers onto it insofar as chat wolf. The guy who's four and the com the new Americans at the naturalization ceremony. He was actually found to have illegally take in the job. Acting secretary of Homeland Security. I'm so it's not even clear that he has the authority to be doing the job that he's supposedly doing so there'll many layers of the goal. Question ability here. Baum hand you know it's it's pretty clear to me that it was now it's down yet that is is this was not normal should be treated us. So maybe it's fair to say that as far is reactions tomorrow morning early this evening in the press. You'll get air time but it's not going to be something that Democrats use as a strategy and also that it is newsworthy regardless of whether or not Americans will vote on it. Totally understood hopefully we have you know clarified that put a stake in the ground marking the violations or potential violations of the hatch act. Beyond that what was the secret on the eve. That's part of the problem to New Zealand's. Last night I thought there was Elise. My what my takeaways with Tim Scott give it really gates' speech in the alien Tim Scott were combined. Really strong last night. I double lot of his speech with interest in this gave a very bipartisan speech there were a lot of things that I think. You know talking about oh we always talking people coming together the role lot of lines in which hundreds of Americans couldn't reside all her presentation of those lines. And that kind of speech was good at us to talk about her husband a lot of a unifying which he net the united unifying figure himself receipts are presented in his boarding up buying that ticket and has. Normally put. The other thing I guess is like be the partisans and immigration and naturalization ceremony you know what's wrong has run the country has missed her unit. Bill but Wahl club a Muslim man. You know this America river dock so it's very striking tonight. So watch you know sort of be pro immigration and sort of besides welcoming people to the country win. A bad habits but it's like Steven Miller is one of the leading people the White House they have been trying to limit legally congressman. For three years and it is appeared in the sense that I think. I think they are trying to you'll not only to. Minority citizens Latinos blacks Asians on these issues but also and that the man was pardon was blacks I think there was yet we have outreach to you. Minorities I think as as a last night was also an attempt to you yields a more moderate white people who might be wearied of the reception. It's wrong that you use race so the whole lot more I think those two moments Rick Santelli eight. Naturalization ceremony even if it was illegal was actually probably a political movement if he went aside from the illegality but it's. Yet parents seniors and staying camp camera and the attorney general of Kentucky is a rising star in the party gave a speech that was very similar to what couples featured speakers yesterday did including Vernon Johns the state representative from Georgia food is a Democrat who's endorsing trump which as saying that. You know black people are independent thinkers com we can be Republicans to. Com and kind of carrying the simplest message the Republicans are not racist calm but but I agree with you Tom your earlier point. In May product on the live blog there's a lot of cognitive dissonance tonight witches that trump to suddenly pro immigration when we know from their coverage of the last four years is extremely anti immigration. Zapata was and testing had him on needy former attorney general Florida. Who became one Donald Trump's on defense attorneys I cast hearing his impeachment trial. Com she was taking the case to Hunter Biden and accusing on the items of using office for there. Personal dean pomp and the dean of their family which of course is something that trump himself. Has been accused of bombs so I think it takes. A lot the suspension. Disbelief from viewers to kind of take all that stuff at face value I would expect that. To the extent that you we know assures us on the talk about we're going now that the ratings of both dimensions this year are down so probably most people most viewers will hear about these mentioned second hand through the media I would expect that. Things like that. Will be covered with filtered by the media which used to say that they knew or hypocritical or currently Deutzman. I'm in order you know through. Maybe right wing media as evidence that president trumpet is a strong leaders are kind of heat serves whatever purpose. He may need Q given the circumstance but as are saying it's not the kind of thing. That it's going to be broadcast on the evening news to hear that tens of millions of people who watch it totally unvarnished kind of as it was except for tonight and presumably. People who are. Not super engaged in politics and undecided at this more are not the kind of people who were watching. A whole two and our convention on the nightly news second and here what was your reaction. Salutes an arresting that was on Nightline. And again here in nineteen with many at this scene scenes that those appearing. Touched. It's kind of the central tension that took me okay the past four years we not only me it. Harder for an document. Text and we take an active steps to legal immigration harder and that's restricting we're eases. Student visa is. You know there is an act now EC. Ass to process naturalization. Ceremonies here part that's because that there was also act. Prior to that that's what's been interesting is this hit in the party. To say you know what actually feature more stories from immigrants to talk about how his hand in grants. Some of the past years was Lewis's striking out on his speech tonight tune she was one of the only speakers. This evening to kind acknowledged. That the pandemic has been difficult for Americans that there were missed that it's been hard isn't Smart she of people out of work. Where pat loved ones. An act that was something that again last night for instance. It was large. China's to Blaine Trump Keenan took really strong. Action and the Guinea. Kind of glossing the facts bear in the third with saying I think we'll continue to see the convention was kind of toll going into. We can see more trumpets and apathetic leader more doubling down just cancel culture. And I think what's interesting is that term to. Me especially here in the media's been. Grappling with this honor but it still means something one she the letter partners or our columnists at the New York Times thinking GOP's co opting that turn now. In trying to gin up support. In this idea that freedoms speech is under attack. I'm curious how that plays out. Yet it was interest thing maybe emblematic. That characterization and the culture war but Tiffany trump gave a speech rock council culture. And usually that kind of you know trial of the president child of the candidate is talking up like Mike acted this way and I out of a day or something. As we've established during this conversation so far there is a clear choice you. Ignore some of what has been the president's priorities during the first three and half years of his administration during his campaign thus far its first campaign. Then there's also inventories to like not really talk directly about the realities of Kobe today the fact that we're all still working remotely. From a strategic perspective. I mean Whitney doesn't make sense to just kind of ignore the things that don't serve your goal right now word would it be beneficial to trump to say like what I know things are kind of Roth. And I'm with you and we're gonna get through this together 'cause I'm a hard worker and I'm here for the American people I don't you know I don't know you guys arms parents. Acting human too late for the second mrs. but I think generally don't seem lights. Yes I think saying the second thing we're going to be better than saying. I'm doing a great job. Alerts I don't know I mean this is like the ones that he has bad ratings in an accident scenes tomorrow and answer. Rain I think. Pennington says something that ultimately campaign strategy in that regard probably isn't gonna make a difference he hasn't doubt that people are gonna forget about the pandemic and like this has baked in. I'm not cherry you know especially when trump is down nine points in the polls I'm not sure that the strategy he takes on corona virus is going to. Be able to save his reelection campaign I think it's gonna takes things actually changing. With the realities of the pandemic and the economic crisis that has escalated to. So you don't message array out of that's it's about the actual you know people were dying whether there's a vaccine brother Barrett treatments. How the economy's to. I think so I mean I know that you know we have complicated relationship with campaign fundamentals here at 538 that. I think when there in this kindness overwhelming. Pimps create such a big lead. That that is the Dover and tactical. That's fair I think though in terms of the choice act Keeneland and gave us this conversation. If you're trying to. You really can't back down or admit that there were missteps on your watch you want to you you know blame. In other countries that desperate that the disease for which we see so much targeted. Attacks China and her eyes but then I think it additionally. Again you know it only told half the story on night line and their lands. The footage Rio where it was all the conflicting messages around whether to Wear asked not to Wear masks. I think Smart politics for Republicans to be doing in this again I'm not sure Tom Watson actually low numbers and obviously in where he could do to Chenault the idea that a vaccine is imminent I think that would probably be the biggest help for him. But I think he has to give us your message any excuse me back to Sweden win. When Harry did the piece. Why trampling about the government shutdown that was one of the few times I feel like in his administration. Where he's really backed down from a position right he just doesn't. Back down for just makes these candidates which we intended sit here and talk about as over half it feels out of left field. And I'm curious how does that land with boosts the pandemic with voters and also you know this this later softer touch on immigration and saying it's important to us. There are rather. Or instances there wondering is. The site yet you know we had these pro and anti the police shooting in Wisconsin. Mania protests and riots happening there. If you listen to a lot of speeches that are happening here you see a certain amount way. Anarchy is the protests are going over control. Rioting. I want to visit to the Republicans are trying this today. Essentially that we want to strike a balance between. Racial justice but not going over the top. They cancel causing the little bit about canceling monuments I think once because of the night you know mind or just as rant was taken down. I do you think and to the polls say yep I think there is a win the question was a few months ago are the police to mean to black people that was probably a good question yet for Democrats. If the question is becoming are the protesters. Rioting in his writing bad. That obviously Joseph Biden is not pro rioting but I do think that the Republicans are trying to them. Change that discussed in open night do you wonder the next few days. It Angolans are creating yet between. The protesters. And Joseph Biden Pamela Harris and I do think you're seeing them try to get into that is that is the movement note the Republicans not quite sane. DL and is going too far yes definitely the implication. And there's definitely some minutes trying to throttle morning I wonder if that happens over the next couple days even more than that probably saying. World is that a police were on the side of the border and the Democrats are not. Yes those trends and the exact line but it was Milan and even did that in her speech especially at the end choose making it. We shall pass the colored people's skin we need city every lap like matters but the sentences immediately there's writing and that's not okay. So I think you're absolutely right here and see where conversation. Republicans this week. What's appalling is showing is that support for black lives matter with it his all time in like early. And it's gone back to work was pretty the fort Stewart's lawyers to. I think two things are going out there one missile although the so those upbeat increase in Republicans and independents. Who supported black and baseball where a majority of Republicans obviously but there was an increase in support in this combat team now. And I think partly it's because. Until like there was constant shooting the last mobile the last month or so. These police shootings have now been used as much I think it's as part of that is purely people is not the focus is not in the news as much and so on. But I do. I think part of it is like yelled and is now you know the only Muslim movement is not trying to be popular and so in some ways they have pushed ideas like to you putting the police. And that's an exit wore red the protests are getting more aggressive as attorney elect blocking streets more and that kind of thing. It's like do you think yell Lim is not very popular and that support is going down and so you're seeing that in polls estimates in his life ye. Protests would seem very popular Yeltsin had more support. The idea that it's of the blacks faced lots of discrimination. You seeing Republicans and independents go back to the previous season as a white Democrats are pretty much unified. With black people just went on these issues using white Republicans what independence contacts you. Can a war they serenity pro police more balanced views on the agency. Yeah I'm curious Perry on that data's you discussed. Whether it's clear what the Democrats response is particularly the partner in Paris ticket. There's a bit throughout the beat they're going to be responding to criticism from the the Republicans that the RNC. And you know dishing out their own criticism of the Republicans. However T try to do you what that issue. In the sense that black support from likewise matter has gone down a little this and there's more focus on some of these writing. Then the actual peaceful protesters who are protesting the killing of a black man at a police. It was a little problem is I mean Joseph Biden says he's against writing these for the police I don't know how much he liked it's. Like what last batter Joseph Biden at the same thing at all I don't know that are going to be struggle too much to Joseph Biden is. At least overt operatives he's opposed everything therefore that the popular viewed as I don't think it's of the problem for the Democrats. There. If your tears seeing who pride in its plants to take the second unit and if so please. Click. That four SE. Any. I mean. He can't that be effective review just get people misinformation. And you know. Don't vote because they think that they are afraid that Joseph Barton wants to do from the police or you know undo the Second Amendment. I don't know do we averages about how effective. Misinformation can be it political campaigns. And there are probably she's where you can mislead the public more MIT M master and at least is that he's he's well because Joseph Biden is gonna go on to you tomorrow that he's not or anything and he's a older white union does not like someone who's worse even once. My last question here as we wrap up is that Rand Paul was actually the only federal lawmaker to speak tonight and so we heard from our. People on the state level we heard from trans children and we heard a lot from. Every gay people. Was added yet I don't know if that was a choice or just the reality of a lot of federal role. Republic bought makers who are Republicans not being aren't interested in speaking at a Republican National Convention. But whether it was a choice or whether it was the do you fall. How to live win. Did end up being a better shower work Cher as the results. I was trying to be contrary an incident early in the live blog this. He was committee didn't have any famous people who were boring is that you know Pelosi and Schumer and various other senators were teleport that's been. That's it you know it's night and I'm straining to remember the names of some of the speakers even in the 10 o'clock hour. I mean so it would probably be good efforts from. I don't think it's Kevin Burkhardt EU or ran or or other early is Cheney or John duty to speak no one really knows or cares about them. If Laura Bush George Bush meet robbed he Condi Rice Colin now Cindy McCain. Laura Bush. And Romney who is it bill Bob Dole. I just think there are maybe not but it maybe it could I think there's a citizen are maybe give you an athlete. I thought there are some famous Republicans. Who would give news coverage what use is hard to imagine. If your Good Morning America beyond maligning his romp who'd you show tomorrow or CNN even like. Look elegant design and Daniel Cameron is that he's the attorney general apparently small state I just and he was that he was right in the 1030 hours I wonder a so I do think they sort of almost get to load wanted people in the. To the fact you have last week the former governor. For 26 T Republican. Candidate John Kasich coming out support. What's striking to me in or other type of Republicans as well including Christie Whitman green and it you know. Former happy being governor. New Jersey's. Wild back. But still like those people who support where this truck is each state representative from Georgia whose dinner. And night it was in the year a small town this. And it's just like this. That difference too in terms of well being up means federal legislators top and ends. She the use of candidates from the other matters be here is Shalit to act speaks. Issue. How effective. Outreach it's cheap recruit Democrats and independents. Here. After ash. Yeah I mean I take your guy's point and I think it's certainly says something that the names are smaller but I also think pick a convention should go with their strongest speakers and Mike people with the most compelling stories Tom and I think that has anyone who is has seen a congressional hearing and can tell you federal lawmakers aren't necessarily the people at the most charisma. And I think in particular Daniel Cameron Jeanette Nunez lieutenant governor of Florida who Galen mentioned in the intro. They are they were good speakers they have good backgrounds I think they're very good faces for the Republican Party to for put forward and just because there. Office is a little bit lower profile and I don't think that makes them more suited to speak at the convention. I guess they'll be asked them that you're trying to hit like. Some more articles more news coverage as it is that a problem that CNN. Only cares people that and forcing the senior producers are probably more harder we'll heard India Nokia is that a problem for immediate decrease to probably you. Yeah Lawrence. Absolutely the lack of a kind of bold faced name is certainly problematic for their ability to get more coverage I'm and I don't think that. Jeter Cameron and unions really had speech it is gonna go viral tomorrow kind of on its own without earned media help. Sadia you know I think that the rays would be higher if you know George W. Bush were to make its prized endorsement now that he's surprised. Which speaking out how how that so far. So we only have one night it did obviously from Monday night at the RNC backed like with the DNC. The ratings have been down Thompson seventeen million people tuned into mundane night's proceedings. Mat stamp from 23 million. I'm from night. One of the 2016 RNC. And then there are sorry Democrats on Daryn I won this year had I believe nineteen point seven million seller programs were even lower than that. He I think there's probably a certain amount of just com viewing trans going on I think that obviously a lot of people are. Streaming rather than watching from traditional network television. These days so I think the ratings are. Pretty much inevitably can it go down to some degree there. But unfortunately these TV ratings that people sites from Nielsen only have the traditional networks don't include streaming numbers that we don't really have a good sense for whether people are just switching their viewing habits. Or just aren't watching entirely I think that you know it's plausible they're not watching entirely also because the pandemic because the lack of star power com and things like that. All right well let's leave it there we'll see how the rest of the week goes but think you Perry sat and Nathaniel for. Staying up late with me this evening and sharing your two cents us. Thinks gala he's doing tonight. And the whales or give a shout out to our colleagues at ABC news were also part. Casting every day this week those podcasts are political powerhouse. And start here go check them out wherever you get your podcasts. Also hit up the 530 story at 538 dot com slash store. My name is due to injury Tony Chal is in the virtual control room in get in touch by emailing us at podcast at I thirty dot com. You can also course greeted us with questions or comments. If you're a fan of the show leaders of Reading a review apple podcast or worked also went about us thanks for listening and wells. And.

