Transcript for RNC spokesperson talks key gubernatorial races

Not clear how many people are paid attention to the big races today though Mary Alice there's only a handful but you're tracking. Some pretty significant gubernatorial. Racist. The state house in Virginia is up for grabs today break down what we should be watching for tonight on this off year Election Day. Yeah big picture these races have the potential to tell us a little bit about what voters think. About all this news here in Washington's and it's a temperature check on the president's and the parties in power and we're looking closely at the Kentucky race for number represents. First the president was just there last night trying to shore up support for the incumbent Republican. Governor bad and he's a pretty tough challenge from the attorney general you see right there. The eight any of a share was actually the son of the former democratic governor. Season earning a race that's really traditional focused on health care education where's Matt Bevan has been trying really hard to tie this race to national politics. He said that a vote for him is a vote against Nancy Pelosi and really trying to link arms with the president we'll see if that works and it and affords him another term. You can imagine that if he were to Liz of the Democrat would have a big upset tonight that might send chills around. Here on Capitol Hill where there's another very sameness. Senate Republican from Kentucky and a leader Mitch McConnell he would not loved to see a Democrat win statewide and lot of eyes. I'm Kentucky tonight and that gubernatorial race that's far Lindsey Davis is she's elect's thinking Kentucky right now Lindsey. This is a surprisingly. Close race for a red state what are you hearing from voters out there. Right exactly DeVon and we are right outside of the gulf house now this is where. Again the incumbent governor is hoping that this is going to be a victory party right now legislated as a watch party been you can see. All the satellite trucks lined up right outside here and have to agree and Mary Alice you know the current governor has really tried to make this about. Aligning himself with president from basically saying it's not just Nancy Pelosi but he's saying a vote for me as a vote. Against the impeachment Donald Trump and as you said trump was here. In Lexington at Kentucky last night on the election eagerly trying to rally chips and something that. Other Republican heavy hitters have been rolling in to Kentucky to try to shore up and make sure that seven is gonna win. Will we talked about to voters earlier today one of the locations this morning volunteer told us that voter turnout was up. And the voters. Are really saying how important one lady we talked to said she had surgery yesterday she's not even tells me out that it was that important for her to cast your vote. Because there are some concerns about seven it from some people at least this lady was talking about a particular. Did he has alienated voters as far as though the local politics and that's what this year is really tried to focus on. Two in particular. Education and ending health care so while they both have different approaches which here is really trying to be local. While Bevan is really trying to focus. Nationally but both of the voters that we talked to talked about it didn't seem to be on different sides one red one blue. Talk about other really surprised that it's so close especially in. Here in Kentucky which is traditionally a red state the last ten presidential elections. I just twice Kentucky has voted for the Democrat and both of those cases talking about President Bill Clinton. As you said this is meant Mitch McConnell land and the senate majority leader is thinking about his reelection of course just one year from now. And I will certainly be a sign of trouble not just for him but the Republican Party enlarges and 21 if they're not able to pull off this victory. There really fun race to watch tonight the race to watch tonight the new Kentucky gubernatorial election we know Lindsey Davis. You'll be all over tonight on world news world news prime and tomorrow morning Good Morning America thinks Lindsay. I for more on this now let's bring in a Republican perspective RNC spokeswoman Liz hearings and he joins us here from Washington this great to see if so the president now. Has campaigned in Kentucky was also in Mississippi. Another close and usually close. Gubernatorial race that's up tonight so what will only tell us if those Republican candidates win. And what we you make if if it's close will that say anything about president from. Well Kentucky let's take Kentucky first of all the last ten governors there since the 1970s only two have been Republican. So it is of red state however the governor's mansion has gone back and forth and majority of them have been Democrats and so I think this'll be a referendum we're hoping it's a referendum on president Tom. And his unprecedented. Accomplishments. Are talking about looking forward to 20/20. We're talking about issues were talking about records were talking about results and those matter to voters so when you're asking. Supporters and and Americans what day. One to what they believe and what they're seeing happen in their day to day lives they're seeing improvement. In their pocket books they're saying higher wages they're saying. Oh win over a million more job openings an unemployed people in this country. Unemployment fifty load fifty year low you're seeing so many accomplishments on the economy and of course other issues as well that the president has delivered on. That's what we're telling voters about that's why. We're out there with our grassroots army of over 30000. Volunteers were gonna have 60000 come Election Day 20/20. And we're making that contrast it directly to the voters. And they worked mostly on state Wyatt and national races but there's a lot of interest locally here in Virginia where the Democrats. Are poised to potentially. What the chambers there only within one seat and partisan control in the Virginia state house. And that could really impact redistricting. In twenty twining. Is Virginia have purple state that's turning bloom. Unfortunately I think he's seen Washington DC a expand its self and taken over Northern Virginia with the swamp. I think he's seen that in election after election it's been going in that direction it's resistance. Central and some of these northern suburbs however. There's still a tremendous opportunity and Virginia. For voters to hear our message especially. When given the fact that the governor of that state route north some has promoted and very far left agenda. He's talked about abortion after verse he's obviously had a big. Racial scandal there in that state yet he's still governor Ares hasn't been held accountable to voters. And also want to talk about the policies in Virginia that Democrats are embracing. A get open borders and trying to turn this state into a sanctuary state. That is something we believe voters do not want and that is something we are driving home a message of do you want. You less government. Lower taxes. Better jobs or do you want a far left socialist agenda that the Democrats are taking. This state and and we'd love to present that contrasts to voters. And this real quickly before let you go because in the chambers behind us we know this impeachment. Investigation is in full swing we know the view of Republicans on this one. It's a political. Operation that you oppose bush. What's the view of the party right now on the president's conduct on that phone call it a presence as it was perfect. To ask a foreign country to help him investigate his political rival is that the view of the party would you have. Also supported President Obama calling on Germany to investigate president from. Violation Hillary Clinton and Obama's FBI didn't call on Russia and Ukraine to spy on president Trump's campaign when he sixteen I certainly wish they would have done that aren't you. Is that president trump doesn't need any help. To win reelection look at the spending economy look at the results he's driven home. What that phone call it was perfect he didn't say anything wrong all he said was we're trying to root out corruption and we're having a conversation that Ukraine. And corruption. It's hard not to mention to have Joseph Biden seen come up especially the more we're learning about him and his sons. Corrupt dealings not just in Ukraine but and other foreign countries so I think it's a ridiculous standards for Democrats to say. You can and turn to as many clear up. The business dealings you can lean on prosecutors get them fired to protect your son do as many shady foreign deals as possible. You get a pass if you're running for president I don't think that's a standard the American people are going to accept. Now there's been no evidence presented by anyone of any actual criminal wrongdoing by email or sometimes day to the stand we we we will keep a close eye on the scene those lists Harrington thinks so much for coming in and join us today.

