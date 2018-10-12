Transcript for Robert Mueller is hiding in Eric Trump's closet on 'SNL'

President trump is try to minimize the fallout from two federal investigations. Morning everybody I've spoken do I have not read it. There's absolutely no collision which is very aboard. Only one front the Russian investigation special counsel Robert Mueller revealed in court documents new evidence and Russian efforts. To build a political alliance with the 2016 trump campaign on the other front federal prosecutors in New York to the president's former personal attorney Michael Cohen. Get off to women between sixteen to keep them silent about alleged affairs would trump years ago the illegal hush money payments allegedly made at the direction of Donald Trump. This investigation is now starting. To put the president in serious legal cross hairs ends he should be worried and the whole country should be worried the incoming democratic chair of the House Judiciary Committee weighed in on CNN. Promising the democratic led house will take a closer look well they would be impeachable offenses whether they are important enough to just buy an impeachment is a different question serious business for congress. For Saturday Night Live not so much with actor Robert De Niro reprising his role in Robert Mueller. Happen to be the boogie man in the closet of the president's son Eric from Aaron. Don't be scared well. It's just me Robert moment you're dead friend for more. As the president's legal troubles intensify he's working so crucial White House post Tivo sells John Kelly is out the great guy. Scott Kelly what they leaping. At the end. Air the president has publicly praised Kelly but sources say the relationship has been rocky top advisors expect the vice president Steve Islamic ears would replace Kelly. But over the weekend here's three did he will also be departing at the end of the year. Will be announcing who'll be taking John plays it might be audited from bases. I'll be announcing that over the next day or do.

