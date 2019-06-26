Robert Mueller to testify on 2016 Russian investigation next month

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller has been subpoenaed and is scheduled to testify July 17 on Capitol Hill.
4:53 | 06/26/19

Robert Mueller to testify on 2016 Russian investigation next month

