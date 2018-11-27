Transcript for Roger Stone associate says he is rejecting a plea deal from Mueller

Associate. Trump confidant Roger Stone. Who says he threw has rejected a plea deal. Conservative writer Jerome course he says the special counsel's office wanted him. To plead guilty to lying to the FBI about communications related to Wiki leaks during. Do the 2016 campaign. Well course acknowledge that he briefly forgot about an email exchange with Roger Stone that says. It would be a crime to confess that he intentionally lied. But no joke little rest in my life. I will not tell a lie to federal judge or anybody else. Lets him in prison rests in my life so be had at it but they will not get me. To commit a crime. Of course he tells ABC news he fears law enforcement could arrest him immediately.

