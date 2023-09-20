Ron DeSantis explains how, as president, he would try to lower gas to $2/gallon

The solution is "energy dominance using the resources we have," the Florida governor and Republican candidate said.

September 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live