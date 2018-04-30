Transcript for Ronny Jackson out as Trump's personal doctor

Doctor Ronnie Jackson will not be returning to the White House says the president's chief physician. He was replaced when he was nominated to be head of the Veterans Affairs Department and Jackson withdrew his nomination amid allegations of poor management at the White House medical unit. The web site political was first report Jackson will return to the unit but not as the chief doctor. Turning our focus now overseas and South Korea's military says it will remove the loudspeakers. That it used to blast propaganda into North Korea for decades it's a first concrete action following this weekend's historic summit. At that meeting the North Korean leader Kim Jung un promised to invite outsiders to watch as his country's nuclear test site is shut down. As speaking on ABC's this week the secretary of state micron pay on the on the job saying that when it comes to the whether to trust North Korea's promises the trump administration has its wheel eyes wide open. We know the history we're not gonna take promises. We're not gonna take words were going to look for actions indeed president from his. Put economic pressure on the north Koreans and it appears to have given us this opening this real opportunity. For something that would be transformative for the world if we can achieve it. Pompeo wrapped up his first overseas trip this morning in Jordan. During previous stops in Israel and Saudi Arabia view he called on Iran claiming it was destabilizing the entire Middle East. I'm pay also said president trouble likely pull the US out of the Iran nuclear deal unless it's renegotiated.

