Rosenstein fights off 'personal' attacks from GOP's Jim Jordan

Miss Rosa Stein why are you keeping information from congress. I'm not keeping information from congress that the surprise of few minutes mr. rose's finding the house of represented discuss is something different. I don't agree with you congressman I don't believe that's what they're going to saying if they do they'll I disagree but I think they I think change in a few minutes the House of Representatives is gonna go on record saying you haven't complied with requests. From a separate and equal branch a government. That you haven't complied with subpoenas and you got seven days to get your act together I think that's what's gonna happen and few investors thought that's not Jim Jordan. I think that's how I think it's a majority House of Representatives in just a few minutes I think that's gonna happen I don't know why you won't give us what we've asked for. Sir I certainly hope that your colleagues are not an impression. It's not accurate answer it is accurate we have caught you hydrogen generation we allow its science and mr. chairman point of order. We go to mr. Jordan's press conference listen to him but we came here to hear from the what is it time belongs to the gentleman's roses Stein. Number answer we caught you hide in recreational answer he will be permitted answer an appointment jeweler to we have them here allowed. Answer. Why haven't I lab and to gentleman's out of order the gentleman from Ohio threatening. This resonate this woman analyst restaurant like it does exist one point cancer or we've clients hiding information that you can answer. Why did you hide the fact that Peter struck and judge contrary is were friends why did you reject that documents he gave to us Peters I mean does contrast kind of report by the court judge Moore portly. Just as importantly the judges that are heard Mike plans case want to try to hide debt from its. It's tour and I appreciate you can adapt and respond. You make those allegations publicly on TV it's I got an elegant response as chairman he should be my opportunity to mr. Jordan. Richard I am the deputy turn Joseph the United States. Okay. I'm not the person doing the rejecting. I'm responsible for responding to your concerns as I have I'm a team with me sir just a fraction of the team that's doing this work and whenever you brought issues to my attention. I've taken appropriate steps to remedy. So your statement that I'm personally keeping information from you trying to conceal information you're the boss mr. rose's time that's correct. And my job is to make sure that we respond to your concerns we have sir I've appointed mr. lounge. Who is managing their production. My understanding is actually going very well officer so I appreciate your concern did I think that the restaurant is gonna say otherwise but your use of this to attack me. Provided used odds on the wrong I appreciate your service to stop personal we just want the information why do you tell Peter struck not to enter our questions yesterday. When I asked when I asked Peter struck if you ever communicate with Glenn Simpson. He gave us the answer he gave us dozens of times on advice of FBI counsel I can answer that question why couldn't answer that question. Mr. and I appreciate your sincere concerns. But adding computers struck any instructions. If there was some problem with instructions he had a we have two what it now it is not a guy lawyers asked Jordan. It went when you find some problem with the production with questions. It doesn't mean that I'm personally trying to conceal something from him he's running organizations trying to follow the rules and. We're gonna restore what was interest it would ask him if he'd ever talked to Bruce Horry said he had. Said he had three times in 262017. That I asking have you ever talk to Nellie or and he said no I happen. A civil liking you answer that question because Nellie or work for Glenn Simpson worked refused and he could answer that question but he couldn't answer because FBI council Tony coded. He couldn't answer the question whether you'd ever communicated with Glenn Simpson. Eight journalists. I think it's an Aqua. And I appreciate your saying his personal sometimes feels that way how to line sir I mean that you interviewed mr. struck I didn't so like works for you. Norcross. There 1151000. People work from you sir. Mr. rose's tying. Did you threatened staffers on the House Intelligence Committee. Media reports indicate you did. He reports are mistaken sometimes. This is what they sat having the nation's. Number one law enforcement officer threatened to subpoena your calls and emails is downright chilling. Did you threaten to subpoena their calls and emails notes are and there's no way to subpoena for uncles. Well I'm gonna say it. I'm rain let the press that I'm me when I would suggest that you not violent precedents that are lighted as if there's no way to do ask you said it. Sanwa. What I just read it enough. But now we supposedly. Staff members who we've worked with. Who never misled its. Are you guys who we've caught hiding information promise you tell a witness not answer our questions that we supposedly academic enrichment persons. I've added I'm saying is partly to ideas I'm telling the truth and I'm under oath if you put somebody else under oath and they have something if I know these staff members. Here here's here's my last question. What's so important. You know that you don't want us to know that you won't give us the documents were asking for that the House of Representatives about ready to go on record saying you should give us. What's so darn important that you will threaten members. We scored in the imports in court of the staff members threatening environments chairman. What is so important mr. rose's time mistrust. Miss read you appreciate work but. I also appreciate if the House of Representatives could get the information we have repeatedly. Mr. Goudie talked about how long this investigation going on how long has been a special counsel we started asking for information in July of last year. And some of that is still not give it at a still has not been given to the congress still must be given to this committee the committee charged with defended the Judiciary Committee. So I appreciate what you do. I just want the information we're so frustrated that there is now a resolution on the floor of the house in just a few minutes at will be voted on. I Magellan has expired. Mr. rose's son will be allowed to respond or have any control or resolution you vote on certainly need to do that the gentleman will suspend it if any time now as the attorney general's. If you're interested in the truth mr. Jordan true it is. We have a team of folks there trump appointees and career folks. And they are doing their best to produce these documents director explained to you the process he's got hundreds of people working around the clock. Trying to satisfy these requests so whether you vote or not. He's not been affected you're going to get everything that's relevant that we can find a produced I support this reports from out trying to hide anything from.

