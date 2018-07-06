Transcript for Rudy Giuliani tries to clarify comments about Stormy Daniels

So the point I made about her industry is that it's an industry in which you sailed. Looks at your body for money. That's demeaning to women the way I was brought up. And the way I always believe the feminist movement. Has written although the feminist movement also defended Clinton. When he he seduced. A young intern. I mean if it's a feminist movement was impartial. They would be on my side here. So I don't know how all of a sudden. Pornography. Is regarded as not demeaning to two women the only reason I brought I didn't bring it up what reason I answered it was took two to. Two to I think say what the vast majority of Americans would say that somebody engaged kind of behavior she's been engaged which is look at for money.

