Rudy Giuliani says he won't comply with congressional subpoena

More
President Donald's Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani told ABC News on Tuesday he is not complying with a congressional subpoena.
0:12 | 10/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rudy Giuliani says he won't comply with congressional subpoena
Rudy Giuliani telling ABC news he will not comply with a congressional subpoena. July Giuliani added that quote if they enforce it then we will see what happens and quote. He said he would hire an attorney.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:12","description":"President Donald's Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani told ABC News on Tuesday he is not complying with a congressional subpoena.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"66297164","title":"Rudy Giuliani says he won't comply with congressional subpoena","url":"/Politics/video/rudy-giuliani-comply-congressional-subpoena-66297164"}