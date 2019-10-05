-
Now Playing: Comedian in Ukraine wins election
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden says is nickname for Donald Trump is 'clown'
-
Now Playing: Rudy Giuliani planning to ask Ukraine for potentially damaging information on Biden
-
Now Playing: Trade war between the US and China heats up
-
Now Playing: White House honors military mothers
-
Now Playing: Gorillas try to avoid the rain
-
Now Playing: Omari Hardwick discusses his new hip hop show 'Poetics'
-
Now Playing: Mother and son receive college diplomas together
-
Now Playing: Explosion at Virginia gas station sends at least 4 to hospital
-
Now Playing: California dog walker, 5 dogs killed when man slams into vehicle during police chase
-
Now Playing: Journalist discusses investigating the disappearance of Adea Shabani
-
Now Playing: Alligator goes for a stroll on the beach
-
Now Playing: NYPD officers' names added to 9/11 memorial
-
Now Playing: LA flower market bustling with Mother's Day shoppers
-
Now Playing: Parent warned Colorado school of a 'repeat of Columbine' 5 months before shooting
-
Now Playing: First-ever global mindfulness lesson
-
Now Playing: Flooding emergency in Texas
-
Now Playing: China trade war escalates with new tariffs
-
Now Playing: Hero student speaks out as investigation into shooting continues
-
Now Playing: Former Obama senior advisor Valerie Jarrett: 'Have the confidence to swirl'