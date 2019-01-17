Transcript for Rudy Giuliani rants against Mueller investigation

In the rush investigation a stunning claim from the president's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani is now assisting. That he never said there was no collusion between the trump campaign and Russia. Giuliani told CNN that he only said that trump himself did not collude. When pressed about the allegations that former trump campaign chairman Paul metaphor cheer campaign polling data with Moscow Giuliani said. Sharing that information is not collusion.

