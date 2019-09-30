Transcript for Rudy Giuliani subpoenaed for Ukraine documents

House Intelligence Committee as it plows forward with its investigation of president trump. Is part of its impeachment inquiry has just subpoenaed documents. From the president's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani to request just coming out a few minutes ago from Adam Schiff the chairman of the committee. Also repressing documents are the chairman of the the committee on foreign affairs Elliot Engel also the committee on oversight and government reform Elijah Cummings this is a joint request. For documents. From Rudy Giuliani. In a statement the chairman of those committees Rick pursuant to the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry. Are we are hereby transmitting a subpoena that compels you to produce a document set forth. But in the accompanying schedule by October 15. 2019. They're giving Rudy Giuliani. A couple of a couple of weeks here the committee's go on to say they're investigating president trumps. Alleged effort to pressure the ukrainians to interfere with the two point one election. And they are seeking text messages phone records other communications. And did the chairman say they are looking to see whether or not Rudy Giuliani was acting alone. And his capacity is the president's a private attorney.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.