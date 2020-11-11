Transcript for The Rundown: Top headlines today: Nov. 10, 2020

From from. Written. Good evening following days and still fighting was rejected in resident blanks. Yet still no acknowledgment from president trump that he's lost remember me instead he's been uncharacteristically. Out in the public eye as just finding her parents of these countries all the problems he meant only Republicans in congress are they don't Lyon resident campaign has also filed numerous non citizens. Federal and state judges had mountain no evidence of voter fraud not unusual. And I'm really alarming and in another sign Republicans at the current White House are reducing excess reality there's this from secretary of state my top pay down. There were being. Smooth transition to send an amendment even in the General Services Administration to facilitate the transition if anything president. Also refusing to recognize biting victory split holding crucial transition resources. I'm confident that the. Factor not willingly without argument points this morning. It is a lot of much conscripts are planned. January 20. Country but doesn't bring first 169000. Dealing hoping cases and pricing case isn't an all these states. Held hands and Texas hospitals are so full anesthesia and Internet search tens and tens of mobile morgue. The trajectory because none. Previous history news and there are probably some help is on the way as the FDA all the rights and the monoclonal antibody treatment from the very mild and laundering cases. And drugmaker Pfizer announced that early results show their vaccine could be 90% effective. Pressure broker a peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Russian peacekeepers already arriving in the wounded. Yeah here's the deal brokered by Russia's between our media and ask my son to end the war then. The deals east Azerbaijan and keep keep costs and Gordon Sandra I that it has seized in the six week war and on the and you will also pulled back from some other areas violent protests have erupted you know Kenya's capital denouncing the deal as a surrender to belonging to its prime minister nickel precious young resigned and the army is because there's so they had no choice between Greek. And the face of major escalation on your responses. A massive iceberg is on a collision course with south Georgia island off the southern tidbits on America. The iceberg which at least three years up from Antarctic guys just about as big as the island himself. The next remaining grinds into the island could be stuck air for a decade. Lockdown is no word here Collins English dictionary says the registered. Owner of the million usage isn't locked down for 20/20 up from 4000 to 29 team from other pain related or just more on the pirates. Social distancing himself I just plain wrong here is the top ten worked. People in any Danielle Lambert why climb matter won't diminish your last. Okay you're cooking Thanksgiving dinner this year you can now ensure your meal in case things don't turn out there's also remembered resident came up with us on our. Raising the pandemic is forcing many families have smaller gatherings this year sometimes forcing an inexperience caught to take a barn and well daycare and any name you means that bonds. So you can edit comments try some of my favorite techniques like. Turner captain and it didn't buyers are getting 35 dollar gift card to whole foods Laurie quote. Turkey cooking on Monday all other promotion his limited's Wii hours and cost.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.