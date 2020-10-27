Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Oct. 23, 2020

Now Playing: Your Voice, Your Vote: The Breakdown - US hits new COVID-19 record

Now Playing: Global COVID-19 2nd wave underway

Now Playing: Japan and U.S. hold military exercise at sea

Now Playing: Drone footage shows gigantic floating hands

Now Playing: Fall, fashion and baby rhino: World in Photos, Oct. 26

Now Playing: Thousands protest in Belarus as opposition calls for Lukashenko to resign

Now Playing: 3 waterspouts seen around Greek island

Now Playing: Aurora shimmers across Norwegian night sky

Now Playing: 'Digital health passport' to open international air travel

Now Playing: Presidential campaigns, The World Series, Bangkok protests: The Week in Photos

Now Playing: How did Iran get US voters’ email addresses?

Now Playing: Woman spots 5 bears in her front yard

Now Playing: Bird knocks golf ball off tee

Now Playing: Fisherman hooks massive crocodile

Now Playing: Pope endorses same-sex civil unions

Now Playing: Major shift in Catholic Church as Pope voices support for same-sex civil unions

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend speaks out after officer’s interview