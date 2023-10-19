Running Mates: North Dakota’s Kathryn Burgum

ABC News’ Linsey Davis sat down with North Dakota first lady Kathryn Burgum about her husband Doug Burgum’s 2024 presidential campaign and her advocacy work for those struggling with addiction.

October 19, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live