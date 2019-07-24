Transcript for Russian interference not a hoax, investigation not a witch hunt: Mueller

Doctor Molly your report. Describes a sweeping his systematic effort by Russia to influence. Our presidential election is that correct that is correct. And during the course of this Russian interference in the election the Russians made outreach to the trump campaign did they not. And then it occurred over the course of the yeah that occurred. It's also clear from your report that during that Russian outreach to the trunk campaign. No one associated with the trump campaign. Ever call the FBI to report it and my right. Don't know that for sure. In fact the campaign welcomed the Russian help to that it not. I think we have regularly report and our in a report indications are that occurred yet. The president's son said when he was approached about dirt on Hillary Clinton that the trump campaign would love it. That is generally well have said yes. The present himself called on the Russians hacked Hillary's emails. And there was a statement by the president and general lines. Numerous times during the campaign the president praised the releases of the Russian hacked. Emails through WikiLeaks that when that did occur. Your power port found that the trump campaign. Planned quote a press strategy communications campaign and messaging on quote. Based on that Russian assistance. I'm not familiar when that. Language comes from volume one page 54. Apart from the Russians wanting to help trump win. Several individuals associated. With the trump campaign were also trying to make money during the campaign and transition is that correct and true. All manner of fort was trying to make money or achieve debt forgiveness from a Russian Pollack are generally that is accurate. Michael Flynn was trying to make money from Turkey. Through. Donald Trump was trying to make millions from a real estate deal in Moscow. Nixon to talking about. The hotel on Moscow yes yes. When your investigation looked into these matters numerous trump associates lied to your team the grand jury and to congress number persons that we interviewed in. Our investigation it turns out that line. Mike Flinn lied. He was convicted lying yet George Pappas topless was convicted of lying cruel. Oh man afford was convicted of lying group Amanda Ford was the fact Wentz of forests encourage other people the line. That is accurate. Metaphor stepped irritate slide and his accurate Michael Cullen the president's lawyer. Was in better flying true. You like to stay on message with the president. Allegedly by him. And when Donald Trump called your investigation which onto that was also false was not like to think so yes. Well you're investigation is not a witch hunt does it is not a witch hat. When the president said the Russian a difference was a hoax that was false wasn't true.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.