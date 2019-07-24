Transcript for Russian meddling 'wasn't a single attempt. They're doing it as we sit here': Mueller

One of the most striking things and then you're report. Is that the Internet research agency not only undertook a social media campaign in the US but they were able to organize. I'm political rallies and after the election. Our our committee issued. Aid if important and insulin are saying that Russian active measures. Are growing with frequency and intensity. And including their expanded use of groups such as the IRA and these groups pose a significant threat to United States and our our rights and upcoming elections. Which you agree with that. Yes. In fact one. Other areas that we have to look at and many more companies are not companies many more countries. Developing capability to replicate what the Russians are done. You you alluded to making sure the other all the elements of the federal government should be working together. Do you have a suggestion. On a strategy to do that account and assists information. Not overarching. Is this in your investigation did you think that this was a single attempt by the Russians to get involved in our election that you find evidence to suggest they'll try to do this. When the single attempt they're doing as we sit here. And expect to do it. During the next campaign.

