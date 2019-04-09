Transcript for Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Bill Clinton recall 'very easy' first conversation

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and former President Bill Clinton shared the stage at Arkansas Clinton nominated Ginsburg to the Supreme Court back in 1993. She became the second woman to serve on the nation's highest court. Ginsberg talked about lonely days on the bench as the only woman for nearly three years. The pair was reminiscent about several topics including their first conversation. Well liked her. And I believe them. I just knew that she was the right person for the court. But I have to sigh in the last 26 years. He has far exceeded. Even my expectation. One thing I did not see coming. When I'm. It's her but sentenced to pop culture icon. If he was very easy pick up his the president I've had the experience. With some men at they have certain discomfort. Talking to a woman. That was up that Whaley president. And this is in Byrd's third public appearance since camp being radiation treatment for malignant tumor on her pancreas. The event was organized by the Clinton Presidential Center. As as for a President Clinton set our BG has this sort of pop culture hi John raw data icon yeah. Very rare to see a former president and a justice. And the general former president nominated during this time in the White House to for them to share a stage and so seeing this was the story. I'm as well and that line there the very end riot both that a little it felt a little. It's it's it's so how and that raised some eyebrows women the NL RBG ended being known as you know sort of part of the feminist movement and some of that. Criticism and allegations that the former president has faced. And so there's baton.

