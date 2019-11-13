Ruth Bader Ginsburg misses session due to illness

More
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was not on the bench for oral arguments Wednesday due to a stomach bug, according to the court.
0:15 | 11/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ruth Bader Ginsburg misses session due to illness
A Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg absent from arguments today due to illness the 86 year old justice stayed home because of a stomach blog. Chief Justice John Roberts they'll go missing arguments today Bader Ginsburg will take part in the decision of two cases before the court today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:15","description":"Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was not on the bench for oral arguments Wednesday due to a stomach bug, according to the court.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"66989008","title":"Ruth Bader Ginsburg misses session due to illness","url":"/Politics/video/ruth-bader-ginsburg-misses-session-due-illness-66989008"}