Ruth Bader Ginsburg plans to stay on the Supreme Court for another five years

"My senior colleague, Justice John Paul Stevens, he stepped down when he was 90, so think I have about at least five more years," Ginsburg reportedly said.
0:18 | 07/30/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Ruth Bader Ginsburg plans to stay on the Supreme Court for another five years
A Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she hopes to remain on the high court for at least five more years Ginsburg made the announcement yesterday. In New York after a production of the play the original list it's a play about the late justice Antonin Scalia. The 85 year old Brooklyn native was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

