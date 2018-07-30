Transcript for Ruth Bader Ginsburg plans to stay on the Supreme Court for another five years

A Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she hopes to remain on the high court for at least five more years Ginsburg made the announcement yesterday. In New York after a production of the play the original list it's a play about the late justice Antonin Scalia. The 85 year old Brooklyn native was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993.

